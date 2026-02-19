Nigerian Navy’s Chief of Operations, Rear Admiral Katagum dies in Egypt

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Military sources on Thursday confirmed the death of the Chief of Operations at Naval headquarters, Rear Admiral Musa Katagun at a hospital in Egypt

Katagum is said to have traveled to Egypt for follow up medical evaluation after undergoing an initial surgery in September last year.

Rear Admiral Katagum previously served as the Director, Naval Intelligence, was one time Deputy Defence Adviser, Paris, France and was at the Defence Headquarters before his recent appointment as Chief of Operations by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abass.

News of Rear Admiral Katagun’s death has resulted in grief in the Armed Forces, with his colleagues describing him as a symbol of courage, discipline, and dedication to service.

Senior officers expressed profound sorrow over his loss saying his legacy will endure within the Navy.

Vanguard News