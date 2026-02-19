Nigeria hands over cybercrime suspect to US in high-profile extortion, murder case

United States Attorney David Metcalf has announced that Afeez Olatunji Adewale has been extradited from Nigeria to the United States to face charges linked to the sexual extortion and death of a young man in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Adewale was indicted on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He made his initial appearance in federal court in Philadelphia before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lynne A. Sitarski.

He was arrested in Nigeria on August 17, 2023, during a coordinated operation with the FBI targeting sexual extortionists who preyed on minors in the United States.

Adewale was extradited to the U.S. on Friday, February 13, 2026, with the assistance of the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, the FBI Legal Attaché in Abuja, and the FBI, which took him into custody.

Nigerian security authorities, including the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Federal Ministry of Justice’s International Criminal Justice Cooperation Department, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, also provided critical support.

His co-defendants, Imoleayo Samuel Aina, also known as “Alice Dave,” 27, and Samuel Olasunkanmi Abiodun, 26, were extradited to the United States in August 2024.

Abiodun pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky in June 2025 to five years in prison. Aina later pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, interstate threat to injure reputation, receiving proceeds of extortion, money laundering conspiracy, and wire fraud, and was sentenced by Judge Slomsky in October 2025 to six years in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI Philadelphia’s Fort Washington Resident Agency and the Abington Township Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Brown.

The charges and allegations in the indictment are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.