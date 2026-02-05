NFF opens talks with Eric Chelle over contract extension

Chelle

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to open discussions with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle regarding a possible extension of his contract.

This move comes after the National Sports Commission (NSC) reportedly granted approval for negotiations to proceed.

Chelle, who took charge of the Super Eagles in 2025, had expressed his willingness to remain in the role. The coach is said to have reiterated his passion for Nigerian football, recalling that his admiration for the team dates back to the 1990s when he first “fell in love” with the Super Eagles.

The talks arrive amid speculation linking Chelle with interest from Tunisia. Reports had suggested that the Tunisian Football Federation made inquiries about his availability, raising questions about his future with Nigeria. However, the NFF’s move to begin extension talks appears aimed at securing stability and warding off external interest.

Under Chelle’s guidance, the Super Eagles have shown resilience and tactical discipline, qualities that have earned him praise from both fans and football analysts.

The team under Chelle recently finished third in the African Cup of Nations held in Morocco.