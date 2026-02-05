NDDC, LIFE-ND partnership boosts agricultural development in Niger Delta

NDDC

By Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt — The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in partnership with the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises–Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), has intensified efforts to drive agricultural transformation across the Niger Delta region.

As part of its oversight responsibilities, officials of the NDDC and LIFE-ND recently inspected agricultural incubation centres in Akwa Ibom, Imo and Rivers states to assess the performance and impact of the programme in rural communities.

Speaking during an inspection of Megalakes Farms in Ogu Town, Rivers State, the Director of Agriculture and Fisheries, Dr Winifred Madume, said the exercise was a routine assessment to ensure effective implementation of the programme.

“This oversight function is to ensure that the training is on track with its mandate. The NDDC’s commitment to meeting its counterpart funding obligations and driving rural economic transformation aligns with the agricultural development objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” she said.

Madume explained that the inspection also provided an opportunity to engage directly with incubatees from different batches and identify areas for improvement under the LIFE-ND programme. She noted that the initiative is a collaborative effort involving the NDDC, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Federal Government and participating state governments. According to her, the three-day exercise covered incubation centres in Delta, Imo and Akwa Ibom states.

The Special Assistant on Agriculture to the NDDC Managing Director, Mr Abi Morris, expressed satisfaction with the level of implementation and the enthusiasm displayed by young agripreneurs, many of whom have either established their own enterprises or are undergoing incubation. He spoke during an inspection of a training centre in Sogho, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“This programme is a clear demonstration of development in action. It goes beyond training to unlocking livelihoods and reshaping mindsets. The Commission will continue to support initiatives that equip our youth with the skills and resources to succeed,” Morris said, adding that challenges identified during the exercise were being addressed.

One of the beneficiaries in Sogho, Miss Nzhu Salome, thanked the NDDC for the initiative, saying the programme had provided her with the knowledge and funding needed to establish a garri marketing enterprise.

In Imo State, Director II, Agriculture and Fisheries, Mr Tonye Frank-Oputu, commended the incubatees for their progress, describing their achievements as evidence of effective utilisation of opportunities provided under the LIFE-ND programme.

“The incubatees have shown dedication and achieved a lot so far. Their progress clearly shows that the programme is yielding results,” he said.

Also in Imo State, an incubatee at Ibiasoegbe in Oru West Local Government Area, Miss Ibigineh Doreen, said the programme had significantly improved her fish farming business.

During oversight activities in Akwa Ibom State, a Director in Agriculture and Fisheries, Dr Oretan Adebowale, urged beneficiaries in Adiasim Ikot Essin, Essien Udim Local Government Area, to apply the skills acquired to promote sustainable agriculture in their communities.

“From our interactions and observations, it is evident that the incubation model is effective,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Mr Ohaka Emmanuel, expressed gratitude to the NDDC and the Federal Government for the initiative, noting that the training had equipped him with skills in fish production, processing and marketing.

“This programme has given me the opportunity to acquire practical knowledge, and I appreciate my incubator for the support and training,” he said.