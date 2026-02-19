Navy Chief of Operations, Rear Admiral Katagum, dies after illness

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has announced the death of its Chief of Operations, Rear Admiral Musa Bello Katagum, who passed away while receiving medical care in Egypt following a protracted illness.

Acting Director of Naval Information, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, confirmed the development in a statement, noting that Rear Admiral Katagum had played a key role in recent operational successes of the Nigerian Navy.

“The Nigerian Navy regrets to announce the passing of Rear Admiral Musa Bello Katagum, who, until his demise, served as the Chief of Operations at the Naval Headquarters. His invaluable contributions were instrumental to the operational achievements of the service,” the statement read.

Captain Folorunsho described Rear Admiral Katagum as a dedicated and highly respected officer whose career was marked by professionalism, strategic insight, and unwavering commitment to national security.

“Throughout his distinguished service, Rear Admiral Katagum demonstrated exemplary leadership and loyalty to the ideals and mission of the Nigerian Navy. His legacy will remain a source of inspiration to all personnel across the Services,” the statement added.

Rear Admiral Katagum was buried according to Islamic rites. The Nigerian Navy extended its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult period.