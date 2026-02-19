N432bn probe: El-Rufai moves from EFCC to ICPC custody

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed that Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, is currently in its custody over an ongoing investigation.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued just before midnight on Wednesday. The statement was signed by J. Okor Odey, Head of Media and Public Communications and Spokesperson of the Commission.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) writes to state that Malam Nasiru El-Rufai the former Governor of Kaduna state is in our custody. Malam Nasiru El-Rufai is in the custody of the Commission in connection with investigations,” Odey said.

The ICPC did not provide further details about the nature of the investigation or how long the former governor may remain in custody.

The development comes amid ongoing investigations linked to alleged financial transactions and projects executed during the tenure of Nasir El-Rufai as Governor of Kaduna State between 2015 and 2023.

The former governor had earlier been questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over matters reportedly connected to alleged financial dealings running into N432 billion.

Although details of the EFCC’s inquiry were not formally disclosed, sources indicated that the questioning formed part of a broader anti-corruption review.

Vanguard News Nigeria