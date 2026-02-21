N13 billion payroll fraud: Resign now – APC tells Adeleke

Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke

You’re behind the fake news – Govt replies

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has demanded that Governor Ademola Adeleke resign over the discovery of alleged annual N13.7 billion payroll fraud under his administration.

It would be recalled the Chief Executive Officer of a firm hired to conduct a staff audit in 2023 by the State Government, Sally Tibbot, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun, said the State Government is paying the ghost workers a sum of N13,716,914,129.28 annually, with her discovery revealing pervasive payroll fraud within the state’s civil and public service system.

Also, she alleged in her report submitted to the elder brother of the governor, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, alongside the governor, that a single individual received into his bank account salary meant for 5,615 ghost workers.

Reacting to the development, the APC, through its Director of Media, Chief Kola Olabisi, who spoke for party chairman Tajudeen Lawal during a press conference in Osogbo, demanded the resignation of Adeleke as the governor.

He said, “The people of Osun State deserve transparent, responsible, and accountable leadership. The N13.6 billion public fund being paid to ghost workers and syphoned by the friends of the governor can be judiciously used to give a good life to no fewer than 50,000 Osun youths.

“We call on statutory anti-corruption agencies, particularly the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to thoroughly investigate the alleged payroll fraud and determine the extent of culpability of all individuals involved, especially Dr Deji Adeleke and Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye.”

Also, former Commissioner for Local Government, Hon Adebayo Adeleke, said, “The elder brother of the governor, Adedeji Adeleke, once vowed that he would expose his brother if he messed up in government; this is the time to do so. We demand that Governor Ademola Adeleke should resign as Osun governor over this scandal.

“N13.7b was syphoned from the government for one year, which will amount to N41.1 billion in three years. The revelation has not only validated the sheer irresponsibility and incompetence of Governor Adeleke and his horde of associates but has also confirmed that the government in Osun is a cesspool of corruption and one that the anti-corruption agencies must beam their searchlight on to fish out the criminals and economic vagabonds milking the resources of Osun State and lining their pockets with our commonwealth.”

Reacting, the Osun State Government, in a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said APC is sponsoring the consultancy firm against Adeleke’s government, insisting that the administration of Gboyega Oyetola brought the fraud.

“There was no N13 billion payroll fraud, as verification of the controversial audit report confirmed that more than two-thirds of those declared ghost workers are bona fide staff with full identification and documentation.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke is open to the investigation of the staff audit report by anti-corruption agencies, as he was the actual initiator of the audit project in the first place.

“We submit that Governor Adeleke hired the consultant to probe reports and rumours of padded payroll inherited from the Gboyega Oyetola administration. If there is any fraud, it is not that of Governor Adeleke but that of former Governor Oyetola, as the audited payroll was inherited from the Oyetola administration.”