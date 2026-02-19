Mob lynches accident victim after rifles, ammunition found in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

MINNA — An accident victim was lynched to death by an angry mob in Niger State after rifles and ammunition were discovered at the scene, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on February 17, 2026, around 9:50 pm near the Boyi-Sarki/Toll Gate area. The victims, riding a motorcycle from Tafa in Kaduna State toward Abuja, reportedly ran into a road construction/diversion barrier. One rider died instantly, while the other, initially alive, was killed by the mob.

State Police Spokesperson, Superintendent Wasiu Abiodun, said police patrols responded to a distress call and discovered a sack belonging to the accident victims containing three AK-47 rifles, six magazines, and 104 rounds of ammunition.

“The patrol team moved to the scene while some civilians rushed to assist. Unfortunately, one of the accident victims died on the spot, and during an effort to rescue the second person to the hospital, he was lynched by the mob,” the police statement read. The corpses were taken to the General Hospital morgue in Suleja.

State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, condemned the acts of jungle justice, stressing that the suspect could have assisted the police in tracing the source of the firearms. He directed the Area Commander in Suleja to investigate thoroughly and ensure the arrest of the perpetrators, while the rifles undergo ballistic analysis.