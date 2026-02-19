Many injured in Plateau road crash

The accident scene.

By Golok Nanmwa,Jos

Many passengers sustained injuries on Thursday morning when a Sharon bus collided with an 18-seater bus belonging to the University of Jos at the infamous Kwanan Randa sharp bend in Jibam, in the Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sources from the community told our Correspondent that the 18-seater bus belonging to the institution also bears the inscription of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA).

An eyewitness, Dimka Nenrit, who spoke to our correspondent, said the 18-seater bus was traveling to Dabat in Qua’anpan Local Government Area to attend a burial ceremony when the crash occurred.

He described the accident as terrible, stressing that nearly all occupants of both vehicles suffered injuries of varying degrees.

The injured were promptly conveyed to a nearby medical facility for emergency treatment. “We’re grateful to God that no death was recorded at the time of the rescue, “ he said.

“The accident scene turned chaotic and emotional as sympathizers, community volunteers, and first responders scrambled to free trapped victims and remove wreckage blocking the road.

The collision triggered massive traffic gridlock on the busy route, leaving motorists and commuters stranded for several hours before volunteers and security operatives cleared the way and restored flow, “ he explained.

When contacted, Peter Longsan, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said, “The crash occurred far from Mangu and Shendam, where our people are stationed, but we have confirmed that the crash actually happened.”

“I have been trying to get in touch with the Public Relations Officer of the University of Jos. I want to believe that, since the vehicle has the inscription ‘NUGA game,’ it belongs to the University of Jos.

We are also aware that some injured victims of the crash have been taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, “ he added.

Vanguard News