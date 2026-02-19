Maikori praises Uba Sani’s governance record

Maikori

By Efe Onodjae

Human rights lawyer and entrepreneur Audu Maikori has commended the administration of Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, highlighting significant improvements in security and governance within two and a half years.

Speaking on ARISE TV’s Primetime on Monday, Maikori described the transformation in Kaduna State as remarkable, particularly in restoring safety and public confidence.

“Uba Sani has been governor for two and a half years. Kaduna has changed totally,” Maikori said. “You could not drive to Kaduna by road without heavy arms in the past. It has changed in two and a half years of this man coming in.”

He attributed recent progress to the current administration’s approach, often referred to by observers as the “Kaduna Peace Model,” which emphasises dialogue, community engagement, and non-kinetic conflict resolution.

Maikori noted a positive shift in political dynamics in Southern Kaduna, where participation and perception have improved under the present leadership.

“Leadership is not just about the talk. It’s about the walk,” he stated. “And I find that the current leadership is focused on doing the work.”

The lawyer’s comments came during an appearance initially intended to address issues related to his arrest and detention during a previous administration, but expanded into a broader discussion on governance, accountability, and public safety.

His remarks reflect ongoing conversations about performance and progress in Kaduna State politics, with analysts pointing to security gains as a key indicator of change since 2023.