Let Your Activities Reflect Federal Character, Akpabio Tasks National Assembly Service Commission

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President

By Henry Umoru

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has charged the Chairman and members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) to ensure that federal character is reflected in the Commission’s activities.

Speaking when the Chairman and other members of the Sixth National Assembly Service Commission paid him their maiden visit in his office, the President of the Senate congratulated them on their appointment and expressed confidence that, with their experiences and maturity, they would deliver on their mandate.

Akpabio told them: “The leadership of both chambers made very good choices. I have no doubt that with your pedigrees, you will deliver on the mandate given to you.

“The maturity is there. So we should expect the best. I know that with your various other vocations, your experiences will come to bear to ensure that everything about the Commission and the welfare, promotion of staff and even the recruitment, that things are done in a way that reflects joy and national character.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Commission, Dr Saviour Enyiekere, who expressed gratitude to the President of the Senate and the entire leadership of the National Assembly for the confidence reposed in them, acknowledged the challenges ahead but said the Commission stood committed to meeting them head-on.

He assured the Senate President that the Commission would not only strive to build on the successes of its predecessors but also restore confidence in its ability to fulfill its core mandate.

The Commission proposed to the leadership of the National Assembly the establishment of a Council of former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, as well as the reintroduction and construction of new National Assembly Legislative Quarters.

Vanguard News