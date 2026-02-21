Lai Mohammed disowns ‘Hausa insurgency’ claim

Lai Mohammed

By Joseph Erunke

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has firmly distanced himself from a viral social media report alleging that he raised the alarm over a so-called “Hausa insurgency” and its purported sponsors.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the former minister described the story as entirely fabricated and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

The report, which has been circulating widely online, falsely claimed that Mohammed made the remarks during an interview with Splash FM 105.5 in Ibadan.

“I categorically state that I have never made any comment regarding a ‘Hausa insurgency’ on any platform whatsoever,” he said.

Mohammed urged Nigerians to disregard the alleged interview in its entirety, warning that the spread of such falsehoods could sow confusion and heighten tensions.

He condemned the publication as the handiwork of “relentless agents of fake news and deliberate distortion,” stressing that misinformation must not be allowed to thrive.

The former minister reaffirmed his commitment to responsible public discourse and cautioned media consumers against falling prey to unverified reports circulating on social media platforms.