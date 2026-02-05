Kwara Massacre: PDP accuses FG of ignoring security warnings

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of ignoring security warnings ahead of the reported killing of about 170 people by terrorists in the Woro Community of Kwara State, describing the incident as a grim reflection of worsening insecurity in the country.

In a statement by Comrade Ini Ememobong, National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, the opposition party commiserated with the victims’ families and demanded urgent institutional and humanitarian responses, including an independent investigation into the attack and immediate relief for survivors.

“The sad and shocking news of the killing of about 170 people (as reported by Al Jazeera) by terrorists in the Woro Community of Kwara State is another painful reminder of the new reality of heightened insecurity that Nigerians have been faced with under the Bola Tinubu APC Presidency. We deeply commiserate with the families of those who have lost their loved ones to this dastardly act.

“The most painful part of this sad story is the fact that several community leaders have stated that the notice of this impending attack was available for months, without any meaningful proactive action from the government, which makes the post-carnage military deployment weak, reactive, and irresponsible. The presidential deployment of the military cannot bring back the killed people or erase the concomitant trauma imposed upon the community,” Ememobong said.

The party listed a number of measures it said should be taken immediately, including an independent probe into the security lapses, humanitarian assistance for displaced persons and traumatised survivors, and the convening of an emergency national security summit involving relevant stakeholders.

The PDP also urged the Federal Government to adopt what it described as a whole-of-society approach to tackling insecurity, including improved intelligence sharing among security agencies, the establishment of state police, economic interventions in affected regions, and regular security briefings on emerging threats.

“Their current ad hoc and reactionary tactics have proven woefully inadequate, with attendant loss of lives. The Tinubu administration must be reminded that being reactionary has never been an effective strategy and cannot be relied on to solve complex problems.

“Undeniably, the Presidency is paying more attention to politics than to the execution of the primary mandate of government, which is the protection of lives and property. The blood of innocent Nigerians continues to cry out for justice and competent leadership. The time for excuses is over; the time for action is now,” the party stated.