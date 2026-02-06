Kidnapping: Lift ban on Amotekun operation in Osun – Adeleke tells Police

Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

In a bid to curb issues of banditry and kidnapping, which are ravaging Kwara and spreading to Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the police to lift the ban on Amotekun operations in the State.

It would be recalled that the Osun Amotekun outfit became a focus of investigation after its operatives unleashed terror on the people of Akinlalu, killing four persons and some operatives, including the field commandants, were arrested.

However, Governor Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, urged the police to unseal the Amotekun operation to combat the emerging threat.

The Governor said the recent issues of kidnapping in Ora-Igbomina are attributed to the shortage of security personnel, hence the need to allow Amotekun protect the people of the state.

The governor posited that the Amotekun service had developed containment expertise, especially in the rural border areas, submitting that the police’s shutdown of the service’s operations has created a significant gap being exploited by bandits and criminals.

Governor Adeleke, who called on the Inspector General of Police to charge those detained in court and unseal the service, stated that further delay may endanger the rural population and open the state to further criminal infiltration.

“I am taking this matter to the public domain in view of another kidnapping at Ora Igbomina. Closing down Amotekun exposes the Osun people to serious risks. I call on the Inspector General of Police to unseal Amotekun and allow its operatives to secure my people across the grassroots.

“Those officers in detention should be charged in court after several months of incarceration. Any further delay in the unsealing of Amotekun will further jeopardise the safety and security of our people”, the statement said.