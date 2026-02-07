Joy Tambou unveils plans as AGN’s Chief Protocol Officer

By Benjamin Njoku

Joy Tambou, newly elected Chief Protocol Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, promises to promote unity and elevate Nigerian actors’ welfare and global relevance.

She also vowed to work with stakeholders to empower actors, aligning with President Abubakar Yakub Sanusi’s vision. The curvy actress made the promises, while being sworn-in recently as the Chief Protocol Officer of the guild in Abuja.

Her words: “In alignment with the vision of our president, my core intention is to promote unity within the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria, strengthen collaboration among actors nationwide and support initiatives that elevate the welfare professionalism and global relevance of Nigerian actors.

“I am committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that every actor feels seen, valued and empowered to thrive within the guild. This administration represents vision over division, service over status and impact over noise.”

Tambou, a prolific actress and producer, has featured in films like “Tattered,” “The Other Side”, “Tangled Heart”, “Caught on the Net”, “Bliss of Kamara”, “Unexpected Love”, “Palmwine Tapper”, “Seven Daughters” and “Expensive Bachelor.” Other elected AGN executives include Vice Presidents Temidayo Amusa, Bartholomew Agu Ugo, and Nazareth Bako Jesse, among others.