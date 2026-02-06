JOHESU suspends 84-day nationwide strike after agreement with FG

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) on Friday announced the suspension of its 84-day nationwide strike following agreements reached with the Federal Government.

This is contained in a communiqué jointly signed by JOHESU National Chairman, Mr Kabiru Ado-Minjibir, and National Secretary, Mr Martin Egbanubi, in Abuja.

The union said the decision followed resolutions reached at an emergency expanded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

It said the meeting was convened to review the outcome of a Feb. 5 conciliation meeting with the federal government at the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

According to the communiqué, key resolutions include the commencement of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations and immediate prioritisation of outstanding issues on the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

It added that the agreement provided for budgetary allocation for the salary adjustment in the 2026 Appropriation Act based on the existing technical committee template.

The communiqué said the federal government further agreed to withdraw the “No Work, No Pay” directive issued against JOHESU members during the strike.

It also said January 2026 salaries of all JOHESU members would be paid immediately and that no member would be victimised, sanctioned or intimidated for participating in the industrial action.

“Following a review of the resolutions, the expanded National Executive Council unanimously approved the suspension of the indefinite nationwide strike.

“The NEC subsequently directed all JOHESU members across federal and state health institutions to resume work with immediate effect,” the communiqué said.

It noted that the strike, which began on Nov. 15, 2025, was triggered by the non-implementation of the CONHESS adjustment and other outstanding welfare issues.

According to the union, the prolonged strike adversely affected healthcare delivery, resulting in increased maternal and infant mortality across the country.

It also said the federal government reportedly lost close to one trillion naira in revenue during the strike period.

It stated that the conciliation meeting was convened by the Ministry of Labour and Employment following a 14-day ultimatum issued to the federal government by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

It added that ministers of labour, finance and health, as well as representatives of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, attended the meeting.

The union, however, commended the intervention of the National Assembly leadership, traditional rulers and professional bodies in resolving the dispute.

The union urged the federal and state governments to fully implement agreements reached to prevent future industrial actions. (NAN)