Islamic cleric Sheikh ‘Rigi-Rigi’ Kusfa dies at 57

A renowned Islamic cleric in Zaria, Sheikh Usman Idris, popularly known as “Rigi-Rigi,” has died at the age of 57.

Malam Nasiruddeen Umar, also known as Baharu, a senior disciple of the cleric, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Zaria.

Umar said that Sheikh Usman Kusfa died in the early hours of Monday at a private hospital in Kaduna after battling an illness for a few months.

According to him, Sheikh Kusfa was widely known for his Islamic teachings and had gained significant popularity on TikTok and other social media platforms.

He said the cleric is survived by four wives, 37 children, and many grandchildren.

Umar added that the funeral prayer for the deceased has been scheduled to take place in Kusfa, Zaria City, at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

(NAN)