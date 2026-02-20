Insecurity: Troops arrest alleged drone supplier

…Neutralise Insurgent Commander in North-East Operations

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the Operation Hadin Kai have recorded fresh successes in ongoing counter-insurgency operations across Adamawa and Borno states, including the arrest of an alleged drone supplier and the neutralisation of an insurgent commander.

The developments were disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by Lt. Col. Sani Uba, Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai.

According to the statement, troops operating with local vigilantes and hunters arrested 64-year-old Dauda Usman Gubula at Madagali Motor Park in Adamawa State over his alleged role in supplying drones to insurgents.

Items recovered from the suspect included two aerial drones, drone accessories, and 20 solar power banks. Military authorities said the drones were intended to be modified and used in attacks against troops.

In a related operation, troops of Sector 4 neutralised an insurgent commander identified as Abdullahi Mafa during an ambush along the Visik River line. An AK-47 rifle and a loaded magazine were recovered from the scene.

The statement also revealed that troops under the 28 Task Force Brigade apprehended 28-year-old Ismail Muhammed, described as a logistics supplier, in the Visik General Area of Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa State. Recovered items included an AK-47 magazine, rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, military accoutrements, and assorted foodstuffs. He is currently in custody for further investigation.

Elsewhere, in Sector 2, troops working with local vigilantes and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) repelled insurgent activity in Ngamdu, Borno State, and neutralised an alleged informant attempting to breach defensive positions. Logistics items were also recovered during the operation.

Military authorities said the ongoing missions are part of sustained efforts to disrupt insurgent supply chains, restore security, and protect communities across the North-East.

The Military High Command commended the troops for their dedication and sacrifices in the fight against insurgency, urging them to sustain the current operational momentum.