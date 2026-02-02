Insecurity: Northern leaders pledge support for peace in South-East, South-South

Alhaji Yaro Danladi, the Chairman of Northern Traditional Rulers Council for the South-South and South-East Regions

The Northern Traditional Rulers Council for the South-South and South-East Regions has pledged its support to the security agencies and State Governments in tackling security challenges across the regions.

The Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Yaro Danladi, disclosed this on Sunday, while briefing newsmen on the resolutions reached at the council’s two-day emergency meeting in Umuahia.

Danladi, who is also the leader of the Hausa Community in Abia, said the council resolved that northern communities would work closely with state governors, host communities, and security agencies to promote peace and harmony.

“We agreed to work hand-in-hand with our governors and live peacefully with the indigenous people of our host states,” he said.

Danladi further explained that the meeting was convened in response to emerging security concerns in the region, adding that the council also resolved to assist security agencies with timely intelligence.

In Abia, he said that representatives would be appointed in the 17 LGAs to ensure the prompt flow of vital information to security authorities.

“Once any incident occurs, information will reach me within minutes, and I will immediately contact the Commissioner of Police, the DSS or the state security adviser,” he said.

He affirmed the northern leaders’ commitment to supporting State Governments’ fight against crime and criminality, adding that criminal elements in their midst would not be shielded.

“We do not support criminals, and anyone involved in crime will be arrested and handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution,” Danladi said.

He urged the youths of northern communities in the regions to respect the laws of their host states and live in peace with their neighbours.

He also called on the various State Governments to collaborate with northern leaders to identify and integrate residents, noting that many northerners had lived peacefully in the region for generations.

“Some of our people have been here since the 1940s.

“We have intermarried and lived as one family, and we want that relationship to continue,” he said.

Also, the Leader of the Hausa Community in Enugu State, Alhaji Abubakar Sambo, reiterated the council’s resolve to strengthen peace, security, cooperation, and welfare in the two regions.

Sambo, who is also the National Vice Chairman of the Inter-tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria, expressed the council’s desire to improve relations with host communities and consolidate the peaceful coexistence in the regions.

“We discussed ways to improve our peaceful coexistence with the good people of the South-East and South-South, and how to support the State Governments.

“We discussed the area of intelligence gathering, especially as it concerns security within northern communities,” he said.

He said that they also resolved to establish a coordinated structure for northern communities in each state to enhance rapid information sharing and engagement.

“As part of our resolutions, we will structure the northern communities in every state, down to the LGAs and communities where they reside, including artisans, scrap dealers and other groups,” he said.

Sambo also said that representatives would be appointed in all locations where northerners live, both Muslims and Christians, to improve coordination, welfare delivery and security reporting.

He said that the meeting reaffirmed the traditional role of“the Sarkin Hausawa” as the recognised leaders and first point of contact for northern communities.

“When issues of welfare or matters concerning northern communities arise, the first point of call should be the palace of the Sarkin Hausawa in that state.

“That is the tradition we inherited from our forefathers,” he said.

He said that northerners had lived peacefully in the two regions for over a century because of their adherence to established leadership structures.

He called for collaboration between the council and the State Government, describing it as vital to security and harmon.

The Head of the Hausa Muslim Umma in Cross River, Alhaji Garba Lawan, said that the Hausa Community had continued to enjoy cordial relationships with its host communities and State Governments over the years.

Lawan said that they had benefited from security protection and other forms of support from State Governments in the regions, describing it as evidence of sustained peaceful coexistence.

Reacting to concerns over the activities of scavengers, he said the trade was not exclusive to northerners, arguing that some natives were also involved.

He said that the “Hausa Muslim Umma” had consistently sensitised its members on proper conduct through regular awareness campaigns, particularly during daily prayers.

Lawan recalled that the scavenging business was banned in Cross River for over a year due to security concerns.

According to him, the ban was recently lifted after extensive consultations, and agreements were reached between the government and major stakeholders.

He emphasised that those involved in the trade were expected to strictly adhere to regulations and refrain from engaging in illegal activities.

Vanguard News