INEC set to test 2026 Electoral Act in FCT council polls, state bye-elections

INEC Chairman, Amupitan

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is poised to conduct its first major outing under the newly signed legal framework this Saturday.

The commission will oversee the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Area Council elections alongside critical bye-elections in Rivers and Kano states, serving as a litmus test for the Electoral Act 2026 recently assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

This came as Minister of the FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has declared today, a work-free day and announced a total restriction of movement starting today night to ensure the smooth conduct of Saturday’s Area Council elections.

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, said the FCT polls would involve 1,680,315 registered voters across 2,822 polling units in all six Area Councils.

Simultaneously, the commission will conduct bye-elections in Rivers State for the Ahoada East II and Khana II State constituencies, as well as in Kano State for the Kano Municipal and Ungogo State constituencies.

The 2026 Electoral Act introduces several high-stakes adjustments that the commission must now navigate in real-time. Key among these is the statutory entrenchment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, and the Election Results Viewing Portal, IReV.

As the FCT elections represent the only local government-level polls directly conducted by INEC, observers view this weekend as a strategic rehearsal for the 2027 general elections.

Wike declares today work-free, orders movement restriction

In a special broadcast, yesterday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the minister explained that the work-free day, approved by President Bola Tinubu, is intended to allow residents to travel to their various communities to participate in the Saturday polls.

To secure the electoral process, the minister also announced a mandatory restriction of movement across the FCT.

“Similarly, the President has approved the restriction of movement within the FCT from 8p.m., of February 20 to 6p.m., of February 21, 2026. Consequently, all security agencies are directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive,” Wike said.

The minister urged residents to approach the polls with a sense of purpose, emphasising that the election of chairmen and councillors for the six area councils was a crucial opportunity to shape the territory’s future.

He called for orderliness and respect for the democratic process, noting, “We must show the world that we are a mature and responsible electorate, capable of conducting ourselves with dignity and decorum.”

Wike expressed appreciation for the president’s recent assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026.

He described the move as a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent processes.

“Democracy has always been a work-in-progress due to the evolving democratic process. However, we will keep getting better by always looking into the Electoral Act with a view to strengthening our democratic process,” he added.

The Minister encouraged a massive turnout at the polls to elect leaders who will drive development. “My dear residents, I urge you to make your voice heard. Come out on Saturday, and vote for the candidates of your choice. Our prayer, as an administration, is that the elections will facilitate the emergence of such quality leaders that will contribute meaningfully to development, peace and prosperity in the FCT,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria