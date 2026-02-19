INEC, security agencies ready for Kano Assembly by-elections on Saturday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies in Kano State have declared full readiness for the by-elections scheduled to hold on Saturday in Kano Municipal and Ungogo Local Government Area Constituencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) that Police Commissioner in the state, Ibrahim Adamu, announced on Thursday that a joint security arrangement had been put in place to guarantee a peaceful and credible exercise.

He explained that adequate personnel had been deployed to the polling units, collation centres, and other critical points to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

According to him, movements would be restricted in Kano Municipal and Ungogo LGAs from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the election day to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Amb. Abdu Zango, commended the security agencies for their collaboration and confirmed the deployment of all the required electoral materials.

He said, “The by-elections are aimed at restoring equitable representation in the assembly and strengthening grassroots democratic governance.”

Vanguard News