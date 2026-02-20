Indigenous Igbo in Rivers express concern over Asari Dokubo’s remarks

Warn against ethnicisation of violence, affirm Igbo roots in Rivers

By Steve Oko

Indigenous Igbo communities in Rivers State have expressed concern over remarks attributed to former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, warning that such statements could heighten ethnic tensions if not carefully addressed.

The concerns were contained in a statement issued by the Indigenous Igbo Congress (IIC), Rivers State, and signed by its President-General, Chimenum Amadi, and Secretary-General, Ogenma Victor Denial.

The group referenced a viral video circulating on social media and attributed to Dokubo, which it said linked recent unrest in parts of Rivers State to the Igbo community. The IIC described the claims as misleading and urged caution in assigning ethnic interpretations to security incidents.

According to the statement, protests in Obigbo and surrounding areas were carried out by local residents expressing grievances, and should not be framed in ethnic terms.

The group also cited tensions in Igwuruta and neighbouring Ikwerre communities following criminal incidents, including the killing of a resident. It cautioned against portraying such events as driven by ethnic motives without verified evidence.

While calling on security agencies to examine statements that could inflame tensions, the IIC emphasised the importance of responsible public commentary, particularly on sensitive security matters.

The group rejected claims circulating online that Igbo residents or supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were responsible for vandalism or religious violence, stating that it was not aware of credible evidence supporting such allegations.

“Rivers State is home to many indigenous Igbo communities who have lived peacefully alongside other groups for generations,” the statement said.

The Congress warned against the ethnicisation of criminal incidents, noting that doing so could deepen mistrust and division among communities.

It also urged public figures and community leaders to promote unity and avoid rhetoric that could be interpreted as threatening or divisive.

Reaffirming its commitment to peaceful coexistence, the IIC said Igbo residents in Rivers State remain dedicated to lawful conduct, mutual respect, and collaboration with other ethnic groups.

The group stressed that the Igbo are not strangers in Rivers State and called on all residents to reject narratives capable of undermining social harmony.