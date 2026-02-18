If I have sinned, forgive me – Tinubu to Nigerians

Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday called on Nigerians to embrace unity, peace and moral renewal as Muslims begin the Ramadan fast, urging citizens to uphold forgiveness and compassion as central values of the holy month.

Speaking during a Ramadan Tafsir at the State House Mosque in Abuja, the President said the period offers an opportunity for spiritual reflection and a return to principles that strengthen society.

“We start this Ramadan with all the teaching that it brings to us all. But the main principle is to do good to people, to share love and faith, and to forgive sins. I say, if I have sinned, forgive me as Nigerians.”

Tinubu added that the observance of Ramadan should inspire citizens to foster unity and carry out acts of kindness that contribute to national development.

He called on Nigerians of all faiths to pray for peace and to support ongoing efforts to tackle terrorism, banditry and other security challenges.

Abdulwahid Suleiman, Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, thanked Allah for granting Muslims the grace to witness another Ramadan.

He praised Tinubu’s leadership and prayed for wisdom, good health and strength for the President and his team, while seeking peace, stability and prosperity for all Nigerians.

Vanguard News