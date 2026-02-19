ICPC raids El-Rufai’s Abuja residence, lawyer cries foul

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Luminous Jannamike

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday searched the Abuja residence of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the latest move in the probe surrounding the ex-governor.

The development was disclosed by his Media Adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, in a post on his verified X handle, stating: “The Aso Drive residence of Malam Nasir elrufai was today searched by the ICPC.”

The search comes as the former governor remains in the custody of the anti-graft agency in Abuja over an ongoing investigation into the state’s finances during his eight-year tenure as governor from 2015 to 2023.

Reacting to the development, El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ubong Akpan, condemned the action, describing it “as unlawful, and a clear violation of legal procedures and fundamental rights”.

He did not immediately indicate whether the legal team would challenge the move in court or whether any items were removed from the property during the operation.

The development marks another turn in the widening multi-agency scrutiny of the former governor’s eight-year administration between 2015 and 2023, during which both the ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have engaged him over alleged financial improprieties.

Efforts to get an immediate response from the ICPC on the reported search were unsuccessful.