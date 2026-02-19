I didn’t collect money to defect to APC, says Taraba gov

Gov Kefas Agbu

—Denies rift with TY Danjuma

—Backs Tinubu, vows to deliver Taraba in 2027

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, on Wednesday, denied the allegation that governors, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, were induced monetarily to decamp their former party.

The governor also dismissed speculations of a strained relationship with the elder statesman and former Defence Minister, General Theophilus Danjuma (retd).

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed-doors with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential Villa, Abuja, Kefas insisted that his defection from the PDP to the APC was neither controversial nor financially induced.

Addressing rumours that financial incentives influenced his defection to the ruling party, Kefas flatly denied receiving any money, describing such claims as unfounded political gossip.

“Nobody gave me money to defect to the APC,” he said, stressing that his decision was driven by conviction and strategic considerations for the development of Taraba State rather than pecuniary benefits.

He also expressed satisfaction with his new political platform, saying he remains optimistic about the opportunities it presents for the state.

The governor further declared confidence in his ability to deliver Taraba State for President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, citing what he described as visible improvements in security and governance outcomes across critical sectors.

“Delivering Taraba will not be difficult because our policies are already impacting the grassroots,” he said.

On the insinuation that he has frosty relationship with Gen. Danjuma, Kefas denied that such existed, describing Gen Danjuma as a father figure whose guidance and goodwill remain intact despite his political realignment.

He said his recent visit to the retired general was personal and symbolic, aimed at appreciation and reaffirmation of their long-standing bond.

According to the governor, there has never been any misunderstanding between them, noting that their shared military background and years of association have continued to define their relationship.

“I don’t have any problem with TY Danjuma; he is my father. Since we started politics, nothing has ever come between us. People just speculate, but there is no issue at all,” Kefas stated, adding that Danjuma, though not a member of any political party, was duly informed before his move to the APC and gave his blessing. “Before I defected, I secured his approval. He assured me of his support whenever I need it.”

Speaking on his visit to the seat of power, the governor stated that his closed-door meeting with President Tinubu centred on security, agriculture and the welfare of Taraba residents, as well as strategies to strengthen collaboration between the state and the Federal Government.

He described the engagement as “very meaningful,” noting that it marked his first formal interaction with the President since joining the ruling party and would open the door for deeper intergovernmental cooperation.

Responding to concerns over political resistance following his defection, he maintained that he remains firmly rooted among the people, insisting that performance in office has earned him public confidence.

On security, Kefas said Taraba is now comparatively safer than it was before he assumed office, acknowledging that while no society is entirely crime-free, incidents of violence and unrest have reduced significantly, allowing residents greater freedom of movement.

He also highlighted progress in agriculture, particularly the introduction of mechanised farming through the importation of tractors and expansion of access to modern equipment, which he said has boosted productivity.

According to him, the next phase of the agricultural drive will focus on establishing local processing facilities to enhance value addition and create employment.

The governor further described the near alignment of the Christian Lenten season and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as symbolic, urging citizens to use the period for prayer, unity and renewed commitment to national peace and development.

Governor Kefas formally defected from the PDP to the APC between late 2025 and early 2026, a move that has continued to generate mixed reactions within Taraba’s political landscape.

While several political leaders, lawmakers and local government officials welcomed the switch as a pragmatic alignment with the Federal Government for development gains, segments of the opposition and some citizens have criticised the decision as politically motivated.

Nevertheless, a wave of defections by state assembly members, council chairmen and party executives has gradually reshaped the state’s political configuration, signalling a significant shift from Taraba’s long-standing PDP dominance toward a more competitive multiparty environment ahead of the 2027 elections.