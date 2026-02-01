How Natasha-Akpoti Uduaghan is redressing Nigerian politics

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Collins Adaka

Since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, politics in Nigeria has gone haywire. Politicians no longer deliver on their promises having made so many alluring ones during campaigns.

To them, the political romance has come to an inevitable end. What else can we do? Until the next election, they come again with even more captivating and better promises, and so, once again we fall victims.

They get richer and richer while we, as Nigerians get poorer and poorer. Such is the elusive bond we have with our politicians and such is our way of life concerning politics in Nigeria. Therefore, life in present day Nigeria is brutish and hellish.

But to every laid down rules or conditions or events as the case may be, there are always some exceptions as a glimmer of hope to the people.

However, in Kogi Central Senatorial district, something concrete and emphatic has been taking place since 2019, when the delectable, and amazing Senator representing the senatorial district, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan assumed the responsibility of the zone. She did not come empty, she did not come unprepared , she did not come to give stories but to prove a point and to make a difference in the overall lives of her district contrary to what obtains in other senatorial zones.

Before entering the Senate, Natasha was actively involved in various philanthropic endeavours focusing on education and community development. Her transition into politics was marked by her determination to impact her community positively and advocate for those often marginalised in the society. As a Senator, Natasha has focused on issues affecting women and children, pushing for policies that enhance their lives and livelihood.

She has been vocal about the need for improved infrastructure in Kogi State, championing initiatives to boost education, healthcare, and job creation.

Furthermore, she has been an advocate for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), recognising their importance in driving economic growth and development in Nigeria.

Her commitment to transparency and accountability in governance has also garnered respect among her constituents and peers.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is happily married to High Chief Oritsejolomi Uduaghan and together they have blessed children. Her family background and values further fuel her dedication to community development and public service.

As of October 2023, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central in Nigeria has been in several political and legal battles, notably!

Election controversies: Following her election, there were disputes surrounding the legitimacy of her victory. She faced challenges from opponents claiming electoral malpractices, leading to legal battles that questioned the electoral process in Kogi Central.

Political Alliances: Akpoti-Uduaghan has navigated complex political alliances within Kogi State, engaging in negotiations amidst her party’s dynamics to strengthen her position and influence. Advocacy For Development: She has been vocal about issues affecting her constituency, particularly around infrastructure, education, and women’s rights, which sometimes puts her at odds with opposing political figures.

Legal Actions: She has been involved in various legal actions related to defamation and political sabotage, focusing on protecting her reputation and position. Akpoti-Uduaghan has also faced backlash over her public statements and engagements, especially concerning controversial topics requiring her to respond to critics through both legal and political means.

Some few months ago, Senator Natasha, as usual, donated so many assorted items to her constituents including electric cars, sowing machines, the building of a brand new primary health centre, 500kva generator and so many others.

She stands out as a dynamic leader in Nigeria’s political landscape. Her relentless pursuit of equality and development showcases her commitment to making a significant difference in the entire lives of her constituents and the nation at large. Through her work, she continues to inspire many, particularly women and youths, to engage in politics and public services. Her political journey, however, continues to be dynamic, reflecting broader trends in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan combines beauty, intelligence and radiance in all her endeavours, thus, according to a renowned philosopher, her life is gentle and the elements so mixed in her that nature might stand up and say to all, this is a woman of substance in a moment of time like this!