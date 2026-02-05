‘Heinous and barbaric’ – AU condemns deadly attack in Kwara

The African Union (AU) Commission has condemned the deadly attacks on Nuku and Woro communities in Kwara, which left scores dead and property destroyed.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, in a statement, said he learned with deep shock and profound sorrow of the terrorist attack carried out on the communities.

Youssouf regretted reports that “at least 162 innocent civilians tragically lost their lives” in the violent attacks, which occurred on Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday.

The AU Chairperson condemned “in the strongest possible terms this heinous and barbaric act, which constitutes a grave violation of human rights and an unacceptable assault on peace and security”.

He reaffirmed the African Union’s unwavering policy of zero tolerance for terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations.

The Chairperson extended “his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the victims, as well as to the brotherly people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He expressed the African Union’s “full solidarity with the Government of Nigeria and the authorities of Kwara State during this difficult time”.

The African Union reiterated its steadfast commitment to continue supporting the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in their efforts to consolidate peace, security and stability throughout the country. (NAN)