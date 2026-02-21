Gunmen storm APC Congress in Delta, Ibori-Suenu escapes assassination attempt

Ibori-Suenu

By Paul Olayemi

Chaos erupted in Ovade, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday as gunmen opened fire at the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) local government congress, forcing Rt. Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu to flee under heavy security in what her aides described as a targeted assassination attempt.

The lawmaker, who represents Ethiope Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and is the daughter of former Delta State governor, James Ibori, had arrived at the congress venue when armed men reportedly attacked party members and blocked access to the field where the exercise was scheduled to hold.

Eyewitnesses said the atmosphere turned tense moments after her arrival before gunshots rang out, sending delegates and supporters scrambling for safety.

“We ran for our lives. Some of us fell and got injured. They attacked us at the gate and prevented us from entering,” an eyewitness told reporters. “They were holding all kinds of weapons. It was only God that saved madam.”

According to members of her entourage, the assailants appeared determined to stop her from accessing the venue. “They denied her entry and immediately the shooting started,” one aide said. “If she had stepped further into that field before the gunfire began, the story today might have been different.”

Security operatives attached to the federal lawmaker reportedly formed a protective cordon around her, shielding her from the attackers and evacuating her from the scene. Some of the security personnel were said to have sustained injuries while repelling the assault.

Supporters were not spared. Several party members were reportedly injured in the melee, though the exact number of casualties had not been officially confirmed as of press time. Witnesses said some victims received emergency medical attention at nearby facilities.

An aide close to the lawmaker insisted the attack was deliberate. “This was not random violence. This was targeted. The intention was clear,” the aide said, alleging that “certain powerful interests” in the area were uncomfortable with the unfolding congress process. However, no evidence has been publicly presented to substantiate claims of sponsorship, and no arrests had been announced by security authorities at the time of filing this report.

Despite the attack, Ibori-Suenu was described as calm and composed in the immediate aftermath. She reportedly appealed to her supporters to maintain peace.

“I urge everyone to remain calm. We must not take the law into our hands despite this unprovoked assault,” she was quoted as saying while addressing aggrieved party members.

As investigations are expected to commence, party stakeholders and security agencies face mounting pressure to identify those responsible and restore confidence in the congress process.