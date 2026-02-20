Gunmen kill 3 herders in Plateau

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By Golok Nanmwa

Unknown gunmen killed three herders on Thursday night along the Dorowa-Jong road in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), confirmed the incident to reporters in Jos on Friday.

The group’s chairman said the victims were ambushed by the gunmen on their way home in Jong community after attending Qur’an Tafsir in Dorowa community around 7:30 pm.

Babayo also said, “The perpetrators, after shooting the victims, used sharp objects to cut off the head of one of them. It was a brutal attack that should be condemned by all and sundry.

“We strongly believe this unprovoked attack was carried out by members of the Berom community, who have been perpetrating violence against our members and cattle.

“We condemn this act in the strongest terms and call on authorities to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.

“This isn’t the first time our people have been targeted, and we seek protection and justice. We will not be provoked, but we demand action from state and federal governments to protect our people and livestock.

The security forces, including soldiers and DPO, Barkin Ladi, have all visited the scene of the incident.”

The MACBAN chairman, however, urged their members to remain calm and law-abiding, allowing security agencies to handle the situation.

Spokesperson of Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Chinonso Oteh, confirmed the incident, explaining that “the command received information of the incident on Thursday around 11pm and their officers were quickly mobilized to the scene of the incident.”

Captain Oteh said the GOC 3 Division and commander of Operation Enduring Peace had expressed concern over the incident and vowed to track the perpetrators, adding that an investigation into the incident has since begun.

He added that the GOC has appealed to the affected families to remain calm and allow security to investigate who is responsible for the attack.