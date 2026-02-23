Gov Idris orders crackdown on terrorists, vows tougher strategy

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has ordered a renewed crackdown on bandits following coordinated attacks on six vulnerable villages in Arewa Local Government Area, near the border with the Niger Republic.



The affected communities — Mamuni, Awashaka, Kurin-Naida, Tungar Tsoho, Danmairago and Makargara — recorded casualties after armed men reportedly stormed the villages in recent attacks that have heightened tension across the border region.



Speaking during condolence visits to the affected communities, the Deputy Governor, Abubakar Umar Tafida, conveyed the governor’s directive for a tougher and more coordinated security strategy.



A statement by the Media Aide to the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Ahmed Aliyu, assured residents that the state government, in collaboration with federal authorities, is intensifying efforts to strengthen the security architecture and take the fight directly to the bandits in their hideouts.



According to him, Governor Idris is pursuing a renewed strategy anchored on deeper collaboration among security agencies and increased vigilance by all stakeholders.



The governor stressed that both state and federal governments are identifying critical areas requiring greater investment to contain the attacks and prevent further loss of lives.



The deputy governor urged residents to enhance cooperation with security agencies by volunteering timely and credible intelligence on suspicious movements within their communities.



Governor Idris prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and encouraged bereaved families to remain steadfast in faith.



As part of immediate relief measures, the state government announced monetary assistance for families of the deceased as well as support for victims currently receiving treatment in hospitals.



Some community members commended the swift intervention of security forces during the attacks.

Malam Dogo Dauda Mamuni, who spoke on behalf of residents of Mamuni — where the highest number of fatalities was recorded — said soldiers responded promptly and engaged the bandits in a gun duel, forcing them to retreat into nearby bushes before they could advance further into residential homes.



He noted that the timely arrival of troops prevented what could have been a far greater tragedy, praising the military for courage and professionalism.



Members of the deputy governor’s entourage during the visit included key state officials and local government representatives, underscoring the administration’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in the troubled border communities.