Gov Eno warns village heads over vandalism of public assets in Akwa Ibom

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo

UYO — Governor Umo Eno has threatened to withdraw state recognition and benefits from any Village Head whose domain experiences vandalism of public infrastructure.

Speaking at the State Monthly Prayer Service at Latter House Chapel, Government House, Uyo, the governor emphasized that Village Heads will now be held accountable for destruction of government property in their localities.

“Any village where we have government presence and there is vandalism of government property, we will withdraw the certificate of the village head. If a public school, well furnished with modern facilities by the Government, can be conveniently vandalized by hoodlums in your locality, what then is the usefulness of the village head there?” he said.

Governor Eno directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mkpisong Frank Archibong, and the State Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, to convene an immediate meeting to brief Village Heads on their new responsibilities.

He also urged all residents of Akwa Ibom to be security conscious and protect public property as part of their civic duty.

The prayer service, themed “Unsearchable God” with a text from Romans 11:33, featured remarks from the Presiding Bishop of Beautiful Gate Family Church, Rev. Bolaji Adeisrael, who encouraged Christians to trust and obey God to experience His help and power.

Dignitaries at the event included the State Deputy Governor, Sen Akon Eyakenyi, and Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Obareki, among other government officials.