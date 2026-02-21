Gov Abiodun approves completion of Adatan- Carwash–Moore junction road

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has approved the completion of the Carwash–Moore Junction road in Abeokuta South local government area of Ogun State, following an appeal by the lawmaker representing Abeokuta South State Constituency 1, Atobatele Lukmon.

The approval was announced during the commissioning of the newly completed Lantoro–Oke Yidi road, a project that has brought significant relief to residents and commuters within the state capital.

Governor Abiodun, while addressing stakeholders and community members at the programme, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equitable infrastructure development across all parts of the state.

He noted that road projects remain central to his government’s urban renewal and economic expansion agenda.

The governor stated that the Carwash–Moore Junction road is strategic to easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity within Abeokuta South.

According to him, the reconstruction and completion of the road would further boost commercial activities and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.

He commended Hon. Atobatele for his proactive representation and responsiveness to the needs of his constituents, describing the appeal as timely and people-oriented.

Atobatele, in his remarks, expressed appreciation to the governor for granting the request and prioritising the welfare of the people of Abeokuta South. He said the road project had long been a source of concern for residents and business owners in the area.

The lawmaker emphasised that the completion of the Carwash–Moore Junction road would complement other ongoing infrastructural projects in the constituency and further open up the area for development.

Residents who attended the commissioning ceremony commended the governor for his responsiveness, noting that improved road infrastructure would reduce travel time and vehicle maintenance costs.

They described the governor’s approval as a testament to the administration’s willingness to listen to grassroots concerns and translate them into tangible projects.

The Lantoro–Oke Idi road, which was officially inaugurated at the event, is expected to significantly improve movement within the corridor and serve as a major link for adjoining neighbourhoods.

Observers say the approval of the Carwash–Moore Junction road signals continued collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government in delivering democratic dividends to the people.

With the latest development, residents of Abeokuta South are optimistic that the completion of the road project will soon commence, marking another milestone in the infrastructural transformation drive of the Abiodun-led administration.