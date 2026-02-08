Fun, glamour, as Diaspora Ball debuts in Lagos

By Juliet Ebirim

Lagos recently hosted the first-ever Diaspora Ball at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, drawing celebrities, creatives, business leadersand socialites.

The event, hosted by Nigerian-American entrepreneur Ayobami Magbagbeola known as Ayo Entity, blended luxury entertainment with networking and cultural exchange, offering a fresh take on the usual Detty December celebrations.



Guests enjoyed live music, comedy, fashion showcases, and performances from top DJs, including UK-based DJ Sierra, Lagos-based DJ FunkyBee, and U.S.-based DJ Kobe. Violinist Joe welcomed attendees with live strings, setting an elegant tone for the evening.



A standout moment was the interactive “Unlock the Mystery Box” raffle, while fashion excellence was rewarded with ₦500,000 prizes for Best Dressed Male and Female.

The night also honoured individuals making significant impact through the Global Impact Awards, with MC Edo Pikin keeping energy high throughout the programme.



According to the organisers, Lagos was chosen deliberately for the debut, citing the city’s role as a cultural and creative hub in Africa. Plans are already underway to make it an annual event, with future regional and international editions in view.



With its successful debut, the Diaspora Ball is set to become a distinctive addition to Lagos’ social and cultural calendar.