FRSC in Gombe warns against underage driving

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gombe State command, has on Monday warned against underage driving in the state.

The state’s sector commander, Mr Samson Kaura, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.

Kaura described driving without reaching the age requirement as wrong and actionable.

‘’Cases of underage driving are still being recorded in the state in spite of efforts that had been made in sensitising residents against such acts, ‘’ he said.

He, however, said that the command would intensify engagement with critical stakeholders across the state to reverse the trend.

He noted that successes had been recorded, following constant patrol and checks by FRSC personnel in collaboration with other sister agencies, adding that the corps would not relent in its sensitisation drive.

“Children have no business with driving, and that is why we keep admonishing parents against giving the children cars to drive.

“Even owners of ‘’kekeNapep’’ (tricycle) and motorcycles should desist from lending their vehicles to underage; when we catch anyone, there will be no excuse.

“Henceforth, any underage driver caught within the state will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“We have deployed our personnel to also monitor such offenders; We must discourage underage drivers in the state or stop any of our teenagers from driving without a driver’s licence,” he said.

According to him, driving has a lot to do with decision-making, adding that ‘children may not be mature enough to make such decisions that would guarantee their safety on the road.

He consequently appealed to parents, as well as motorcycle and tricycle owners, to desist from giving their vehicles to children or anyone without a driver’s licence.

Vanguard News