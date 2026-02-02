Fire guts Kano essential commodities market

File: Image of fire incident

By Bashir Bello

KANO — An early morning fire on Monday razed some parts of Kano essential commodities market, popularly known as Singa market.

Information about the inferno which broke out in the wee hours was still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

However, the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, said the service received a distress call around 3:16 am and deployed firefighting personnel to the scene to contain the fire.

He said that at around 10 am, pockets of the market were still burning, with firemen battling to bring the situation under control and prevent further spread.

He assured that details on the incident would be made available to journalists later.