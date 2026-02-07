FG to close Lagos–Ibadan expressway for six weeks for Kara Bridge repairs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Government has announced a six-week partial closure of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway to carry out urgent repairs on expansion joints at Kara Bridge, Magboro Bridge, and Arepo–Punch Bridge.

The Federal Ministry of Works said the closure is necessary to resume critical rehabilitation works that were earlier suspended on the Lagos-bound section of Kara Bridge due to public complaints over severe traffic congestion.

Ogun State Federal Controller of Works, Michael Komolafe, told journalists at Kara Bridge over the weekend that the expansion joints on the affected bridges have deteriorated significantly, posing safety risks and contributing to road crashes. He apologized to motorists for the inconvenience and assured that improved traffic management measures would be implemented to minimize disruption.

“The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed that these repairs be carried out urgently,” Komolafe said, adding that work on half of the Lagos-bound sections of Magboro and Arepo–Punch bridges has already been completed, while repairs on the remaining sections, including the Ibadan-bound lanes, will commence during the closure period.

Andy Duan, project contractor from CBC Construction Company, said the repair works would last six weeks, with full construction set to begin on Monday following equipment mobilization. He noted that work on the remaining portions of Kara Bridge would be carried out in phases to reduce traffic disruption. Duan added that safety measures, including barriers, warning signs, and lights, would be installed before diversions begin.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kehinde Hamzat, assured motorists that traffic control measures had been put in place to ensure smooth flow during the repair period. He warned against driving against traffic and said offenders would be sanctioned.

Hamzat urged road users to exercise patience, emphasizing that the temporary closure is necessary to improve safety on the busy highway.