FG set to sanitise cosmetics industry

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health by eliminating substandard cosmetics and ensuring that products used in Nigeria meet approved safety standards.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, stated this at the inauguration of the National Policy on Cosmetics Safety and Health in Abuja.

She said the policy was designed to address rising health risks associated with unsafe cosmetic products in Nigeria’s expanding beauty and personal care industry.

Kachollom, who was represented by a Senior Technical Assistant, Dogara Okara, said the initiative became necessary due to the increasing circulation of harmful cosmetic products across the country, posing serious short and long term health risks to consumers.

“Unsafe cosmetics remain one of the greatest threats to public health in the 21st century globally, with implications ranging from skin diseases to cancer, hormonal disorders and kidney damage,” she added.

According to her, many cosmetic products contain toxic substances such as formaldehyde and heavy metals capable of damaging vital organs, making urgent government intervention unavoidable.

She said the policy provides a legal and institutional framework for establishing the National Policy on Cosmetic Safety and Management and inaugurating the National Cosmetics Safety Management Technical Working Group.

“It is in view of these implications that the ministry ensured a policy was put in place to guarantee that cosmetic products used in Nigeria are safe for everyone,” she said.

According to her, the framework ensures that cosmetics manufactured, imported, distributed and used in Nigeria meet approved safety standards while aligning with global best practices.