FG REDEPLOYMENT: Arowojobe takes over as NSIB Public Affairs Director

By Dickson Omobola

Following the recent redeployment of senior directors across key aviation agencies by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mrs Funke Arowojobe, has formally assumed office as Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance at the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB.

Prior to her redeployment, she served as Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, where she played a pivotal role in repositioning the agency’s public interface and strengthening consumer-focused communication.

Arowojobe brings to NSIB a wealth of experience spanning over two decades in communications, insurance, stakeholder engagement, and corporate governance.

A few days ago, Federal Government ordered a sweeping shake-up of senior leadership across the country’s aviation agencies.

The strategic redeployment, approved by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, affects key directorates within the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, NiMet and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB.

The directive, conveyed through an official circular dated February 9, 2026, was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Yakubu Kofarmata.

Meanwhile, a seasoned professional with deep roots in risk management and insurance, Arowojobe’s transition into public sector communications has been characterised by strategic messaging, crisis communication expertise and a commitment to transparency.