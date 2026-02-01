FG concessions 6MW Ikere Gorge hydropower plant to boost power supply

L–R: Honourable Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh; and the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, during the handover ceremony of the Ikere Gorge Dam in Iseyin, Oyo State, on Friday, 30 January 2026.

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Federal Government, on the weekend, handed over the 6 megawatt Ikere Gorge hydropower plant in Iseyin, Oyo State, to Messrs. Quaint Power and Infrastructure Nigeria Limited under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) concession arrangement to boost power supply.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Terhemen Oraduen.



According to Oraduen, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Terlumun Utsev, and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, performed the handover ceremony.

Speaking during the ceremony, Engr. Utsev described the concession as a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s drive to bridge infrastructure financing gaps and enhance sustainable power generation through private-sector participation.

The Minister also commended the vision behind the establishment of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), noting its critical role in ensuring transparency, value for money, and efficiency in PPP-driven infrastructure development. He emphasized the importance of leveraging private sector expertise and capital to complement public investments.

He (Utsev) highlighted that the Ikere Gorge Hydropower Plant is the product of a long-standing collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and the Federal Ministry of Power, dating back to 2012, aimed at harnessing Nigeria’s hydropower potential.

He added that similar PPP initiatives in hydropower and irrigation are already contributing to increased electricity generation, food security, and job creation across the country.

The Minister further outlined ongoing and completed PPP hydropower projects, including the operational Dadinkowa and Kashimbila Hydropower Plants, the Gurara Hydropower Plant expected to commence operations in the second quarter of 2026, and other large-scale projects at various stages of procurement and development nationwide.

He expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his strong commitment to private sector-led growth and infrastructure development, as well as to the ICRC for its relentless support in delivering impactful PPP projects. The Minister urged the concessionaire to optimize and enhance the plant’s capacity by deploying advanced technology.

In his remarks, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to private sector-driven growth in the power sector, describing the handover as a new chapter in sustainable energy development. He noted that the Ikere Gorge Dam, initially developed for water supply and irrigation, is now being repositioned as a strategic asset for clean and renewable energy generation.

Chief Adelabu commended the synergy between the Federal Ministries of Power and Water Resources and Sanitation, the leadership of the ICRC, the Oyo State Government, and the host communities for their support and cooperation.

He stated that the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to expand energy access, deepen power sector reforms, and attract private investment.

He further highlighted key milestones achieved in the power sector under the current administration, including sector liberalization through the Electricity Act 2023, increased generation capacity, improved revenue performance, regional grid synchronization within West Africa, and large-scale metering initiatives.

Both Ministers assured stakeholders that the Federal Government will maintain diligent oversight of the concession to ensure compliance with safety, environmental, and performance standards, while encouraging increased private sector participation in Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape.

Chief Executive Officer of Quaint Power and Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Bolaji Durodola, who thanked the Federal Government for finding his firm competent to manage the Hydropower component at the dam, promised not to disappoint the government in its quest to improve the power sector in the country and provide job opportunities for the teeming youths through his firm .

The welcome address was delivered by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Alhaji Mahmuda Mamman, while the closing remarks were given by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Dr. Emanso Umobong.

Goodwill messages were presented by the Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Oseodion Ewalefoh, the Ajirotutu of Iseyin, Chief Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, as well as the Managing Director of the Ogun–Oshun River Basin Development Authority, Engr.(Dr.) Adedeji Ashiru.

Also present at the ceremony were Directors from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, including the Director of Dams and Reservoir Operations, Engr. Ali Dallah, the Director of PPP, Engr. Zachaeus Akinjogbin, and the Director of River Basin Operations and Inspectorate, Engr. Christy Oduh, a large number of community members.

Vanguard News