Fela–Wizkid debate deepens as Eedris Abdulkareem responds with song “Fela Irumole”

By Ayo Onikoyi

The ongoing debate comparing Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and contemporary global star Wizkid has continued to dominate social media and entertainment discourse over the past two weeks, drawing reactions from fans, critics and industry figures alike.

The conversation, which began online, centres on influence, cultural impact and whether Wizkid’s global success places him in the same historical bracket as Fela, whose music and activism defined a generation and reshaped African music on the world stage. While supporters of Wizkid argue that his international achievements reflect a new era of global recognition for Nigerian music, others maintain that Fela’s political consciousness and cultural revolution remain unmatched.

As the debate gained momentum, several commentators and media platforms weighed in, prompting increased interest in how veteran artistes—particularly those shaped by Fela’s era—would respond.

When Potpourri reached out to veteran Nigerian rapper and singer Eedris Abdulkareem last Monday (January 26, 2026) for his views on the matter, he declined to grant an interview but hinted at a creative response that may add a new dimension to the discussion.

“Thank you for reaching out on this. So sorry I am not granting any interview on the matter at the moment. I will let my song dropping in few days do the talking. I really do appreciate you reaching out,” Abdulkareem said.

True to his words, the song “Fela Irumole” which literally translates as “Fela The Deity” dropped on Friday January 30, 2026 offering the rapper’s insight on the debate.The song has sparked fresh speculation, with many interpreting it as a sign that the rapper is taking no prisoners on the issue while declaring Fela as a deity and other singers as “mere men”

“It’s the truth and it is delivered truthfully,” a statement on the artist’s Instagram page announcing the arrival of the song says.