FCTDecides: NSCDC warns against post-election disturbances

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Commandant of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Olusola Odumosu, has warned against attempts to disrupt the peace as results from the Area Council elections begin to emerge.

Speaking after an extensive observation tour of several polling units on Saturday, the Commandant described the exercise as a successful “litmus test” for the 2027 general elections.

Odumosu expressed satisfaction with the orderly conduct of voters and the massive deployment of security personnel across the various area councils.

He noted that the peaceful atmosphere witnessed so far is a result of proactive planning and coordination among security agencies.

While acknowledging that no electoral process is 100% perfect, he emphasised that the current exercise provides a critical opportunity for the security community to review findings and make necessary improvements ahead of future national transitions.

Looking ahead to the announcement of results, the Commandant stated that while he does not envisage any immediate chaos, his officers and men are duty-bound to arrest any situation that threatens public order.

He confirmed that the NSCDC, alongside sister agencies such as the Nigeria Police and the State Security Service SSS, remain on standby to checkmate individuals who may be planning to cause violence or attempt to upturn the election outcomes.

According to Dr Odumosu, the ongoing patrols and visible presence of security forces serve as a clear signal to potential troublemakers.

“The security apparatus remains fully prepared for any eventuality as the election moves into its final phase,” he stated.