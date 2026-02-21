FCTDecides: APC, ADC go neck and neck at Tinubu’s gate

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: In a striking display of the low voter turnout characterizing the city center, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and the opposition African Democratic Congress ADC finished in a dead heat at the very doorstep of the seat of power.

At Polling Unit 130, located at Gate 8 of the Presidential Villa in the City Centre Ward of the Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC, both parties split the top spot, scoring 7 votes apiece.

The results from Saturday’s Area Council election highlight a significant gap between registered voters and actual participation at the Villa gate. Despite having 784 registered voters on the books for that specific unit, only 14 voters were accredited and cast their ballots.

The tie at such a high-profile location underscores the unpredictable nature of the polls in the heart of the capital, where every single vote proved decisive in determining the leading parties for the unit.