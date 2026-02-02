FCTA workers receive January salary, partial wage award arrears

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By Idowu Bankole

Workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) received their January salaries last Friday, alongside the payment of one month out of the five months’ arrears owed under the Wage Award, officials have said.

With the latest payment, two months of the five-month Wage Award arrears have now been settled, while the remaining three months are scheduled to be paid alongside salaries for February, March and April.

Despite this development, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is mobilising workers in other sectors for a protest scheduled for Tuesday.

However, FCTA workers, on whose behalf the NLC is organising the protest, were at their duty posts on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week and are also expected to report for work on Monday.

Sources within the FCTA noted that while more than 20 states have either stopped paying the Wage Award or failed to implement it entirely, the FCT has continued with payments and has already cleared two months of the arrears.

The sources questioned the basis of the planned protest, urging the NLC to clearly state its specific demands from the Federal Capital Territory Administration.