FCT Polls: Real Nigerians have spoken – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has declared that the recent Federal Capital Territory (FCT) polls reflect the authentic voice of Nigerians. He made the remark on his X platform on Sunday.

Keyamo criticized individuals and groups who claim to speak on behalf of Nigerians without direct engagement with the electorate. “The real Nigerians have now spoken for themselves; not those who pose for cameras in front of the National Assembly claiming to speak for Nigerians; not some journalists who don’t know the polling units in their villages, seated comfortably in studios; and not the clueless opposition claiming to speak for Nigerians,” he wrote.

He emphasized that while everyone has the right to express opinions, it is misleading to present personal views or those of an organization as representing the majority of Nigerians. “When you make your point, clearly state it is your own belief or the position of your NGO or organization, but do not pose as some Voltron defending majority of ‘Nigerians’,” he added.