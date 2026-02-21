FCT polls: INEC records early arrival of election materials at city centre

#FCTDecides Voting commences at polling unit 008 (Katampe Village Square) Mpape Axis, Bwari Area council. Photo: Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday recorded early arrival of election materials and ad hoc staff at city centre for the area council elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN report that as at 8:15 a.m., all the polling units visited within Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) were set for commencement of the election.

NAN also reports that security agencies, including the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel were seen manning the polling units.

At polling unit 16, Area 8, City Centre, AMAC, the Presiding Officer, Emmanuel Miracle, said they arrived at 7.30 a.m. to start the business of the day.

“We’re set and waiting for the time for commencement of the election,” Miracle said.

Also at polling unit 15, the electoral officers and security agents were already on ground waiting for election to start.

Also at polling units 072 and 073, the electoral officers were already set as at 7.50 a.m., waiting for the electorate and the commencement time for the election.

The presiding officers for the two units, Hellen David and Mohammed Umar, said all election materials were ready.

At polling unit 073, the party agent for All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Abubakar, also said that all was set for the election.

Abubakar also confirmed the early arrival of security personnel and INEC ad hoc staff, expressing confidence that there would be a peaceful conduct of the election.

(NAN)