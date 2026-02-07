Extending HoS, AG tenure despotic, discouraging – Group tells Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A civil Society Group, Dialogue 365 has described Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s continuous extension of the State’s Head of Service tenure in office as a disservice to other public servant and despotic.

The group, in statement issued by its Convener, Comrade Saka Waheed on Saturday said extending same to the Accountant-General, Mr Rasheed Alabi would height of tyranny against other workers who dreamt of career growth.

The group added the governor is killing civil servants’ morale with continuous extension of Samuel Aina and the Accountant-General, Rasheed Alabi tenures.

Waheed hinted that there is growing disquiet in Osun State Civil Service which may affect productivity and commitment of Workers to duties.

According to him, the Governor appointed the duo in 2022 upon assumption of duties and extended their tenure in 2024. The Head of Service and Accountant Genera’s extended tenure ends January 2026. It’s sadden that Governor Adeleke is scheming to extend their tenure again.

“What Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke is doing in Osun State Civil Service would demoralise Civil servants. Are we saying there are not qualified and competent hands to takeover the position of Head of Service and Accountant General. The Civil servants are dying in silence. Nobody to speak up on their behalf.” He explained.

The group therefore implored Veterans and Osun Leaders to intervene by advising Governor Adeleke to reconsider his stance on these key appointments in the State Civil Service