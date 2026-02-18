DSS picks up El-Rufai after EFCC bail

Nasir El-Rufai

By Luminous Jannamike

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was rearrested Wednesday night by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) shortly after he was granted bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), turning what appeared to be a release into a fresh round of custody.

An impeccable EFCC source confirmed the development to Vanguard on Wednesday night, explaining what happened after the bail was approved.

“Yes, it’s true. We released him tonight, but another security agency immediately arrested him. He is now in DSS custody,” the source said.

El-Rufai had been held by the EFCC since Monday, over allegations connected to a N432 billion corruption probe linked to his time as governor of Kaduna State.

He spent two nights in detention while investigators questioned him and his legal team sought bail.

Earlier, social media posts had suggested he had regained his freedom. EFCC sources, however, insisted at the time that he was still in custody.

Late in the evening, the Commission granted him bail. But as he stepped out of the EFCC headquarters around 8 p.m., DSS operatives were reportedly waiting outside and took him into custody.

The DSS action is said to be tied to separate allegations involving cybercrime, including claims of unlawful interception of phone communications allegedly connected to the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The new development shifts the case beyond financial allegations and into the realm of national security.

As of press time, the former governor remains in DSS custody, with investigations ongoing.