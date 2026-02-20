Don’t lose hope over hardship, insecurity — CAN President tells Nigerians

Okoh

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church Worldwide, His Eminence, Most Rev. Dr. Daniel Okoh, has urged Nigerians not to lose hope as a result of hardship and insecurity ravaging the country.

Okoh, who is also the President of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), also urged Nigerians to focus on how to embrace the good life which is characterised by obeying and serving God in truth, humility, faith, as well as spirit.

Okoh made the call during a send-off church service of Rev. Geofrey Madubuike, his erstwhile media aide, who was transferred from the Okpoko Parish of Christ Holy Church to Nibo District of Christ Holy Church, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Represented by Rev. Pastor Cletus Ugwueze, District Priest in Charge of Christ Holy Church, Okpoko I & II Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, Okoh admonished all working priests in the vineyard of God to live an exemplary life for their flock to emulate, saying that leadership is by example.

The CAN President, who sympathised with Nigerians over the hardship they are currently going through, appealed to them to always look up to God for help as well as pray for the nation leaders, noting that God will one day, as a result of their prayers, remember the country and turn things for the better.

According to Okoh, “Nigerians should not lose hope following the hardship and insecurity ravaging the country; we should rather focus on how to embrace the good life which is characterised by obeying and serving God in truth, humility, faith, as well as in spirit.

“No doubt there is hardship and insecurity in Nigeria but all those things will come and go, we should always look up to God for help as well as pray for the nation leaders, through our prayers, God will one day remember the country and things will change for the better.”

Earlier, while delivering a homily during the church service, which was attended by almost all the priests in the Okpoko District, the presiding priest Rev Pastor Ugwueze, highlighted the benefits of people who devoted their lives to serve God and charged all Christians to embrace the work of God.

“The most profitable thing on this earth for man is to devote his life to God. Daniel, Shedrack, Meshach and Abednego, Joseph, Abraham and others served God and were rewarded highly by God for their devotion and strength,” he said.

In his valedictory speech, Rev Madubuike recalled how he was chosen to serve God and several hardships he encountered, as well as how God guided him to overcome and become a priest.

He thanked Okoh for reposing confidence in him, being supportive even when he was sick, and for encouragement and prayed for God’s blessing upon him and his family.