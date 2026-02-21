Culture, religion and Nigeria’s burgeoning population, by Francis Ewherido

Ewherido

Nigeria currently has an estimated population of 242,431,832 people. Nigeria’s population at independence was 45,053,782. That is about 500 per cent increase since independence. At independence Nigeria was the 14th most populous country in the world. Currently, we are the sixth, surpassed only by India, China, the United States of America, Indonesia and Pakistan. At the rate we are going, it is only a matter of time before we take over the number three position. In fact, Nigeria’s estimated population by 2050 is 401.3 million people!

Nigeria’s population is fuelled by two major factors: culture and religion. In many cultures in Nigeria in the past, having large families was a predominant way of life. A single woman can give birth to 10 or more children. Added to this is polygamy, a practice where a man marries more than one wife. In agrarian societies it was meant to beef up the family workforce. There was (is) also the belief that having one wife kills a man’s libido (ayo’vo hw’osho, as they say in Urhobo).

Polygamy is also allowed in Islam and traditional religions. Polygamy is a very sensitive issue and it’s a practice people in power scarcely talk about even with Nigeria’s fast-growing population. To the best of my knowledge, only the government of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida came up with the recommendation of four children per family. It was easy for him because he had only one wife and four children. Many former heads of state are either polygamous or have children from many women. It’s hard for someone like that to talk about population control. But the government of Babangida only recommended. It is not surprising because I do not believe that we can deal with our exploding population by making population-control laws. The resistance will be fierce.

But sensitive as religion and culture are, they are the major reasons for our burgeoning population. Playing the ostrich is worsening the problem. Nigeria is currently dealing with many socioeconomic problems due to our population size. Ordinarily, a large population is a blessing, but is ours a blessing? Currently, millions of Nigerians are jobless. Also, as at 2024, Nigeria had about 18.3m out-of-school children. That is more than the population of Rwanda (14m). Majority of these out-of-school children are in the north. Not surprising, many of them are Almajiris. They constitute the major army of street beggars in Nigerian cities. Some of them don’t even know their parents or where they are from. At best they tell you that they are from Kano or Zamfara.

I do not have the records, but I suspect that most of these out-of-school children are from large or polygamous families. I watched a documentary on interviews of homeless and out-of-school teens and youngsters at Oshodi. Many of them are from polygamous families who ran away from home. Scarcely will parents who have four or fewer children allow them to leave home for the streets. At worst, they go hustling to support the family and come home in the evening. Let me quickly add that I am not stereotyping polygamy or large families. I know a man with 33 graduates and another with 23. Many of the children are doing very well in their various fields. I also know families of two children who are up to no good.

We do have a problem and we should not run away from it because it touches our culture and religion. I have said it severally; polygamy is part of our culture and a choice. I have no problem with it. Also, freedom of worship and association are enshrined in our constitution. I have made my choice of monogamy and everybody should freely exercise their choice.

But I have grouses. Don’t hide under the guise of culture and religion to engage in rascally procreation. Freedom goes with concomitant responsibility. In other words, you can’t stop a child from growing protruding teeth. The child must, however, grow enough lips to cover the teeth. Have only the number of children you can cater for. Bringing up children is capital-intensive and time-consuming. That you are fertile does not mean you should start breeding like a rabbit. There is a rich man with three children. He has siblings and relatives with larger families. He does support them, but they want more support. They say their rich brother is selfish and wicked. I shook my head. Did he send you on a breeding spree? I encourage rich siblings and relatives to support members of the family who are less financially endowed, but I get irritated when the beneficiaries an develop entitlement mentality. Your benefactor owes you nothing. He didn’t assist you to father your battalion. He is just magnanimous. Be contented and grateful for whatever you get from him.

It is also incumbent on parents to provide effective leadership. If you can’t be a good leader, you are not likely to raise good followers (children) and that is a big problem. It means what you are going to give to the larger society are pollutants. Give birth to only the number of children you can lead and mentor. A mentor is a person who gives younger or less or experienced people guidance and advice. Mentorship is tasking and time-consuming. While your religion and culture give you the licence to breed, moderate yourself by the thoughts of the time you need to spend mentoring each child.