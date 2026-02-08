Cubana Chief Priest appointed Imo director of City Boy Movement

Pascal Okechukwu, the Nigerian socialite popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has been appointed as the Imo State director of the City Boy Movement (CBM), a youth-oriented support group backing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

CBM announced the appointment in a post on its Instagram page, describing Chief Priest as a key figure in advancing Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The movement said he “brings experience, influence, and a people-centred approach to mobilising support” for the president’s campaign.

“Cityboy Movement appoints Pascal C. Okechukwu (Cubana Chiefpriest), who stands as a symbol of dedication, strategic leadership, and unwavering commitment to the growth of the City Boy Movement,” the statement reads.

“As the Imo State Director, he brings experience, influence, and a people-centred approach to mobilising support, strengthening party structures, and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“With a clear vision for progress and unity, Imo State remains firmly positioned for inclusive development, effective leadership, and sustained political engagement. Together, we move forward stronger, focused, and united.”

On February 3, Seyi Tinubu, the president’s son, also presented Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana with a letter of appointment as the South-east director of the City Boy Movement.